Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,589.92.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,730.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,624.88. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $899.20 and a twelve month high of $1,825.70.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

