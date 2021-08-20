Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.02.
CRARY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
