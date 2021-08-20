Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

CRARY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

