CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.70

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.70 and last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 67148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $693.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.52.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,480.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,153. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

