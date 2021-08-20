Cowen Initiates Coverage on CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Cowen began coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NYSE:LAW opened at $54.16 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

