Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 12,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 713,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Get Covetrus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Covetrus by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Covetrus by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,152,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,146 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.