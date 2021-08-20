Covenant Partners LLC Sells 322 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of LW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.73. 2,171,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,487. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

