Covenant Partners LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after buying an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after buying an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 470,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

