Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.49. 11,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 322,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several research firms recently commented on BASE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

