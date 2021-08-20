Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Couchbase has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $37.35 on Monday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

