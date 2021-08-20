Cortex Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.03 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $37.42 million and $5.03 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00865091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00109691 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,150,884 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

