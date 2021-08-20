Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.89 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

