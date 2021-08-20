CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CorMedix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $212.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.35. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. Research analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 239,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 157,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth $7,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorMedix by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CorMedix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

