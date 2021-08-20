CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.89.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $145.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

