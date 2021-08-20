Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

