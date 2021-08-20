CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Position Lessened by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983,494 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONXU. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in CONX by 0.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CONX by 581.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in CONX by 262.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CONX during the first quarter valued at about $513,000.

OTCMKTS CONXU opened at $9.97 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

