Contrasting Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.49% 26.13% 7.32% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.59 $28.05 million $2.60 18.70 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.36 $62.21 million $0.52 31.44

Patria Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Focus Financial Partners and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.77%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Patria Investments on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

