Contrasting First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.48%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 28.58% 11.03% 1.29% Akbank T.A.S. 15.22% 10.34% 1.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.17 $73.45 million $0.81 16.15 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.57 $898.88 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Akbank T.A.S. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

