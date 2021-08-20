Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.09. Constellation Brands posted earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $12.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $213.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

