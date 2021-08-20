Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CFLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.91.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. 458,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,532. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.