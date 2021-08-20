Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Concentrix stock opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $567,447,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $355,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concentrix (CNXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.