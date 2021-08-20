Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $34,860.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $34,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.