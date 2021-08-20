Compass Point Cuts Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target to $13.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its price target cut by Compass Point from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a positive rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

