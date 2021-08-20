Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,505 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

CPG has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down GBX 20.61 ($0.27) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,445.90 ($18.89). 1,878,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,952. The firm has a market cap of £25.80 billion and a PE ratio of -73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,520.66.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

