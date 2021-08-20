Comparing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57% EOG Resources 14.40% 12.77% 7.28%

This table compares Kosmos Energy and EOG Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 0.84 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -2.88 EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.40 -$604.57 million $1.46 44.01

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EOG Resources. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kosmos Energy and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 EOG Resources 0 9 10 0 2.53

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.34, suggesting a potential upside of 135.95%. EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $90.18, suggesting a potential upside of 40.33%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

