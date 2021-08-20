Comparing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 18.15% 42.28% 29.60% Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 0 2 7 0 2.78

Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $89.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Gravity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Shift4 Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $344.25 million 1.66 $50.16 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 8.47 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -33.22

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments.

Volatility & Risk

Gravity has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Gravity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

