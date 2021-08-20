Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.51. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 6,881 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

