Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 965,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 631,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,930. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.