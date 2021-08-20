Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.