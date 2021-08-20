Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

