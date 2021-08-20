Columbia Asset Management Sells 2,400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

BABA stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.90. 4,276,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,313,308. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $159.51 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.