Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,035 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 224,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

