Columbia Asset Management Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.8% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Adobe by 10.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the software company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.31 on Friday, reaching $648.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $642.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.