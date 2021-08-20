Columbia Asset Management Has $789,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $285.86. 76,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,852. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.59, a P/E/G ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

