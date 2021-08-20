CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 38.40%.

NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,495 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $24.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

