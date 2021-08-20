Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 550,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,992. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

