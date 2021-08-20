Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 112,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $227,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

