CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 73.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

