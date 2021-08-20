CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.01. 2,211,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 102.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 530.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

