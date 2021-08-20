Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $900,375.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.43.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
