Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $900,375.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.43.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $137,835,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $64,481,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.