CloakCoin Trading Up 61.2% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002690 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 61.2% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $103,227.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001113 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00033700 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031190 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,686,842 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

