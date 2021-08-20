Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in McKesson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after buying an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.15. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

