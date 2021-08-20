Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $395,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

