Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,649 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

