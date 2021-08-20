Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,584 Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $149.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.62. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

