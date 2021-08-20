Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $165.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.64. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

