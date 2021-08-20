Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $95.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

