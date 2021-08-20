Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,310 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $44,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $394.76. The company had a trading volume of 97,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,541. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

