Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,630,789 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $35,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 9,103.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 2,551,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 362,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

