Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Williams-Sonoma worth $30,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

NYSE:WSM traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.45. 35,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.02. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

