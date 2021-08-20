Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $32.01 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eaton by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 141.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 101,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.46. 35,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,432. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $168.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.