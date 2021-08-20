Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $139.71 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,516 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $139,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 404,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.57.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

